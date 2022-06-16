Wilson's Legette signs with Voorhees track

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson High’s Malcolm Legette is taking his jumping talents to the next level after signing with Voorhees University recently for track & field.

Although he dealt with knee pain his senior season, Legette still performed well enough to attract the attention of the Tigers, where he will likely participate in the long and triple jumps.

“It feels nice to actually be able to go to the next level in another sport I enjoy,” Legette said. “I can see myself there. It’s kind of an under-the-radar college, but I really liked it.

“…I didn’t feel like I got the best out of myself my senior year, but I think (Voorhees) is going to be able to see the best in me.”