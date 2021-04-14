 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson's Manners signs with Florence Community Christian Athletics
0 comments
PREP FOOTBALL

Wilson's Manners signs with Florence Community Christian Athletics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson High's Tyhanni Manners won't be traveling far to continue his football career after signing with Florence Community Christian Athletics on Wednesday.

Manners, a linebacker/defensive end for the Tigers, will join the Florence Predators in the NAIA's Southern Mid-Atlantic Conference.

"It's mind-blowing for me because I've been overlooked because I'm smaller," Manners said. "I just thank God for this opportunity.

"...All my hard work from my four years at Wilson really stood out to them, and I have the opportunity to stay home and show my talents to the Florence community."

TYHANNI MANNERS MUG

Manners

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS / MORNING NEWS
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert