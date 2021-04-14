Wilson's Manners signs with Florence Community Christian Athletics

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson High's Tyhanni Manners won't be traveling far to continue his football career after signing with Florence Community Christian Athletics on Wednesday.

Manners, a linebacker/defensive end for the Tigers, will join the Florence Predators in the NAIA's Southern Mid-Atlantic Conference.

"It's mind-blowing for me because I've been overlooked because I'm smaller," Manners said. "I just thank God for this opportunity.

"...All my hard work from my four years at Wilson really stood out to them, and I have the opportunity to stay home and show my talents to the Florence community."