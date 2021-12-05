Wilson's McQueen enters NCAA transfer portal

FLORENCE, S.C. – According to published reports, former Wilson High School standout Loyal McQueen has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

McQueen, the former S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year, F1S Athlete of the Year and multiple-time Morning News Player of the Year, earned her way into the Georgia Tech starting lineup last season. She started 21 of GT’s 25 games and earned an ACC Freshman of the Week honor in December of 2020.

McQueen averaged 8.8 points per game and was part of the Yellow Jackets’ run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She began this season starting each of Georgia Tech’s first three games, but her last game action was on Nov. 14 against Belmont. Reports say McQueen entered the transfer portal two days later.

She was averaging 4.7 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal per game and was 2 of 9 from 3-point range.

McQueen could not be reached for comment.

Prior to choosing Georgia Tech, the former Wilson standout had been verbally committed to the University of North Carolina, but reopened her recruiting when then coach Sylvia Hatchell resigned.

She had offers from N.C. State, Clemson and Virginia Tech among others at the time.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.