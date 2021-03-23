Wilson's No. 1 doubles team secures 4-3 victory over region rival North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Fred Davis had complete confidence in his No. 1 doubles team.
Even with Monday’s Region 6-4A matchup against North Myrtle Beach hanging in the balance, the Wilson boys’ tennis coach believed his duo of Anish Jona and Joshua Anyim would get the job done.
“They’re both seniors and experienced at playing doubles,” Davis said prior to the match. “I think we have a little bit too much firepower for them.”
That proved to be the case as Jona and Anyim rolled to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Juggar Freeman and Preston Johnson to give the Tigers a 4-3 home victory.
Wilson (4-0, 1-0) will travel to North Myrtle Beach on Thursday as the two teams will match up once again.
Davis had every reason to trust his top duo as they’d already each recorded a singles win earlier in the day, albeit in much different fashions.
Jona, the No. 1 Tigers singles player, made quick work of Freeman, a seventh-grader, in their match by earning a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Anyim was pushed by Johnson, however. After taking the first set 6-2, the two players eventually wound up in a second-set tiebreaker. Anyim won that 8-6 to take the second set 7-5.
“The key to it is being accurate with the ball,” Davis said. “Being accurate and being consistent. Consistency is the point about winning tennis – if you’re consistent, you’ll win a lot of points … and matches.
“So that’s what I’m stressing to the kids.”
Anyim’s match was not the only one that featured a tiebreaker, as the No. 3 and No. 5 singles matches both went to a third set.
At No. 3, the Chiefs' Bryden Powers lost the first set to Wilson's Trey Garland 6-4 but rallied to win the second 6-3 before taking the tiebreaker 10-3.
At No. 5, the Tigers' Jalen Durant and NMB's David Hix engaged in a marathon of a match. Hix took the opening set 7-5 before Durant rallied to win the second 6-3. The third set finally went to Hix, 10-8.
“It’s been three tiebreakers already, so it’s been a pretty close match,” Davis said. "North Myrtle Beach is a good team. They’re young, but we match up pretty well against them.”
It was the Durant-Hix outcome that pushed the decisive No. 1 doubles teams to compete for the final point after both teams split the other two matches.
North Myrtle Beach's Kriss Webb earned a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Jaques Muldrow at No. 4 singles and the Tigers' No. 2 doubles team of Albert Shrippa and Xavier Brown defeated Daquan Gause and Evan Rizzo 6-2, 6-2 earlier in the evening.