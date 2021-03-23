Wilson's No. 1 doubles team secures 4-3 victory over region rival North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Fred Davis had complete confidence in his No. 1 doubles team.

Even with Monday’s Region 6-4A matchup against North Myrtle Beach hanging in the balance, the Wilson boys’ tennis coach believed his duo of Anish Jona and Joshua Anyim would get the job done.

“They’re both seniors and experienced at playing doubles,” Davis said prior to the match. “I think we have a little bit too much firepower for them.”

That proved to be the case as Jona and Anyim rolled to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Juggar Freeman and Preston Johnson to give the Tigers a 4-3 home victory.

Wilson (4-0, 1-0) will travel to North Myrtle Beach on Thursday as the two teams will match up once again.

Davis had every reason to trust his top duo as they’d already each recorded a singles win earlier in the day, albeit in much different fashions.

Jona, the No. 1 Tigers singles player, made quick work of Freeman, a seventh-grader, in their match by earning a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Anyim was pushed by Johnson, however. After taking the first set 6-2, the two players eventually wound up in a second-set tiebreaker. Anyim won that 8-6 to take the second set 7-5.