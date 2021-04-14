Wilson's Patel inks with Coker

FLORENCE, S.C. — Riana Patel signed with Coker University on Wednesday at the school to continue her academic and soccer careers in Hartsville.

"It's a great feeling," Patel said. "After the phone conversations and just the hours of work, I'm pleased that I've put in all of this effort and I can say that I deserve to play at the next level because this is what I've been working toward the last four years.

"...Academically, (Coker) had what I wanted and none of the other colleges had what I wanted both academically and athletically."

Patel looks to continue playing forward for the Cobras, as she did for the Tigers during her career.