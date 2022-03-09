Wilson's Roberts signs with N.C. Wesleyan football

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson’s bruising running back will get the chance to play at the next level as Caron Roberts signed with North Carolina Wesleyan College on Wednesday.

“It feels good knowing all the hard work for the past four years has paid off and you get to play football at the next level,” Roberts said.

The Battling Bishops came onto Roberts’ radar his sophomore season when they recruited a teammate, he said.

“I’ve been looking at them for a couple years and finally got an offer,” Roberts added. “It feels great and I can’t wait to get there.”