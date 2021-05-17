Wilson's Sellers named coach at CCSU

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. − Central Connecticut State University introduced Wilson High's Patrick Sellers as the 11th coach of the CCSU men's basketball program on Friday.

Sellers, a 1991 graduate of CCSU, was an assistant coach for the Blue Devils when they made trips to the NCAA Tournament in 2000 and 2002.

"Patrick's experience in coaching is what we were looking for," according to Tom Pincince, interim director of Athletics. "His leadership qualities, vision and passion were evident throughout the interview process. He knows what it takes to be successful at CCSU and what the experience of being a Blue Devil does for our student-athletes."

Sellers began his collegiate coaching career at CCSU in 1999. During his four seasons at Central, the Blue Devils won 81 games overall and went 57-19 in Northeast Conference play with a pair of regular season crowns.

"I am extremely grateful to President Toro and her leadership team, along with the search committee, for the opportunity to lead the Blue Devils. I have always had a special place in my heart for Central," Sellers said. "I look forward to adding to the successful legacy of Central Connecticut basketball and I am excited to get to work with our student-athletes."