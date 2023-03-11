FLORENCE, S.C. – Frank Williams brought a proven track record of success with him to Wilson High School, having recently coached Williams Middle to back-to-back undefeated campaigns.

But time was not something he had in abundance after taking over the girls’ basketball program in the middle of September last year.

“I think we had probably about a month to get ready for the season,” Williams said. “And it just was an amazing season.”

One that helped Williams earn the Morning News Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year honor thanks to a remarkable turnaround by the Tigers.

Just 3-14 a year ago, Wilson finished 16-8 this season and earned a berth in the second round of the 4A state playoffs after finishing runner-up in the always highly-competitive Region 6-4A.

That marked the first double-digit win season for the Tigers since 2019-20, and the first playoff victory since then as well.

“This is a huge honor for me and especially for my kids because I couldn’t do this without them,” Williams said. “They put in the work…We’re looking to build from this season to go farther next year.”

Having coached a number of the same players before in middle school made the transition a little easier given the shortened time table for everyone to acclimate to one other, Williams said.

“It was fairly easy, but on a different level,” he said. “I know a lot of them were uncomfortable, but as the season went on, they got the hang of everything. The workouts improved and it was a just a blessing to be able to have the young ladies that I had on this team.”

And Williams certainly got the most out of a small roster. The Tigers spent the better part of the year with about eight players on bench, which necessitated a lot of in-game substitutions to give them as much rest as they could get between whistles.

“Our conditioning is very intense,” Williams said. “We do a lot of stuff outside…We do almost a college workout to prepare them because of the number of kids that we had. And they did real well with that.”

Williams’ Tigers never lost more than two games in a row, and finished the regular season by winning eight of their last nine games with the only loss coming against region champion South Florence.

Wilson went 7-3 overall in region play with the only other loss coming in the first matchup of the season against North Myrtle Beach. Defense was key as opponents averaged just 36.8 points per game against the Tigers.

“I told them at the beginning of the season (to) just believe in the process,” Williams said. “…It’s going to be hard at first, but being at the varsity level, just believe in the process, keep working hard and things are going to happen.

“And that’s what they did. They believed. We struggled at first, but as the season went on, they started believing in each other and trusting one another.”