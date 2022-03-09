 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilson's Williams signs with Newberry football
Wilson's Williams signs with Newberry football

FLORENCE, S.C. – Andriq Williams’ versatility allowed him to be a part of Wilson’s offense and defense this past season, and that in turn helped him earn a shot to play at the next level after signing with Newberry on Wednesday.

“Just feels good for all the hard work to be paying off,” Williams said. “I’m just grateful for everything and happy for this opportunity.”

Williams played wide receiver and defensive back for the Tigers and had the Wolves penciled in as his top choice since last summer.

“Ever since I went to their camp in the summer, they showed me a lot of love and attention and just made the choice really easy,” he said. “They’re family there.”

