FLORENCE, S.C. – Xavier Brown earned a state basketball championship ring with Wilson High, and now he looks to do the same at the collegiate level.

The Tigers point guard signed with Erskine College on Friday in a ceremony at the school auditorium.

“It feels great to know you’re playing at the next level,” Brown said. “I’m excited to play with (assistant) coach Michael Morrison and just the organization.”

Brown averaged 5.1 points and 2.7 assists this past season for Wilson. He averaged 6.8 ppg during the team’s run to the 4A state title the year prior.

“(Erskine) talked to me about how they felt like they really needed a point guard to excel and I wanted to be that missing piece they needed to help win conference games and win championships,” Brown said.