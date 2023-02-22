HARTSVILLE, S.C. – When Hartsville shooting guard Jamari Briggs transferred to North Carolina powerhouse, Christ School, that left the Red Foxes with one question:
What now?
“When you lose a person who can affect the team the way Jamari did, we had to find a way to get the points from somewhere else,” Red Foxes coach Yusuf English said.
That was easier said than done.
During the journey, Hartsville lost seven times in 10 games. English’s breaking point was a second, regular-season loss to South Florence. The Bruins went on to place second in the region, and the Red Foxes winded up fourth.
A meeting of the Red Fox minds ensued.
“(After the second loss to South) I told the coaches that we as a coaching staff are not getting the job done,” English recalled. “This isn’t on the kids; this is on us. The great coaches can adjust to what they have.”
Having go-to players had been a Hartsville staple in recent memory. Before Briggs, English’s programs had stars like Cesare Edwards and Trae Hannibal.
“We were not adjusting; we were still playing like we had players like those,” English said. “When we had players like Jamari or Trae or Cesare, we had that one guy. If we needed a basket, that was our guy.”
Hartsville desperately needed another solution. The Red Foxes found a couple of them.
English moved Kam Foman to point guard and directed more of the offensive flow through post Deandre Huggins.
“(Foman’s) leadership and ability to do whatever it takes is really what propelled us to where we are now,” said English, whose team’s 56-41 lower-state semifinal win Monday against No. 4 Wilson gave his team a 14-13 record. “And (Huggins) is a very smart player. Let him dominate in the post and run the offense through him and let him make the decisions from there.”
The results were six Hartsville 3-pointers (five in the first half) and Huggins finishing Monday with five assists.
As the Red Foxes prepare for their second lower-state final in three years (they lost to Hilton Head in the 2021 lower-state final at a neutral site, James Island), they’ll be closer to home this time:
At the Florence Center, where at 7:30 p.m. Friday the two-time state champion Red Foxes will face five-time state champ Irmo, ranked fifth in the state. Yellow Jacket coach Tim Whipple ranks second all-time in the state with more than 800 wins.
A Hartsville victory Friday would put English’s team in the March 2 state final at USC Aiken. If that happens, the Red Foxes have a chance to win the program’s first state title since back-to-back crowns under Aric Samuel in 2012 and ’13.
English’s key: Coach his players to simply do what they’ve been doing.
“We’ve got to play good man-to-man defense and control ourselves on offense; we’ve been playing very disciplined on offense and we’ve got to stay patient,” English said. “Even if the score is 2-0 or 71-70, it doesn’t matter as long as you win the game.”