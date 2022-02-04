With coach Gerald on their minds, Wilson girls rally past Hartsville for emotional win

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – It has been an emotional week for the Wilson High School girls’ basketball family to say the least.

Head coach Jessica Gerald’s brother Jarod, the former Mullins star and the state’s Mr. Basketball in 2001, was killed in an automobile accident Sunday in Texas.

Gerald was not with team physically this week, but certainly in their thoughts − perhaps none more so than Thursday as the Tigers pulled off a gutsy 46-43 come-from-behind victory against Hartsville.

“I definitely did it…my whole team did it just for her,” sophomore guard Ariana Johnson said. “We just know we wanted to work hard for her and come through with this win.”

Johnson was a big part of it as she led the Tigers with 17 points – with the final two coming with less than six seconds left as Wilson (4-15, 2-10 Region 6-4A) rallied from four down in the final 1:19.

“We just wanted to keep fighting because we know coach Gerald is…just to keep fighting right now and keep fighting for her,” Johnson said.