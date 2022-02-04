With coach Gerald on their minds, Wilson girls rally past Hartsville for emotional win

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – It has been an emotional week for the Wilson High School girls’ basketball family to say the least.
Head coach Jessica Gerald’s brother Jarod, the former Mullins star and the state’s Mr. Basketball in 2001, was killed in an automobile accident Sunday in Texas.
Gerald was not with team physically this week, but certainly in their thoughts − perhaps none more so than Thursday as the Tigers pulled off a gutsy 46-43 come-from-behind victory against Hartsville.
“I definitely did it…my whole team did it just for her,” sophomore guard Ariana Johnson said. “We just know we wanted to work hard for her and come through with this win.”
Johnson was a big part of it as she led the Tigers with 17 points – with the final two coming with less than six seconds left as Wilson (4-15, 2-10 Region 6-4A) rallied from four down in the final 1:19.
“We just wanted to keep fighting because we know coach Gerald is…just to keep fighting right now and keep fighting for her,” Johnson said.
The Tigers fought back a good bit of the night, although they got off to hot start and led by seven early in the second quarter. But the game was tied at halftime and neither team pulled away to more than a six-point lead over the final 16 minutes.
The Red Foxes (13-11, 6-5) were up 41-35 late in the fourth when Wilson turned the tide – outscoring Hartsville 11-2 the rest of the way.
“During practice, we practice these situations,” Tigers assistant coach Shawn Evans said. “…That’s the biggest thing. Just practice. We worked really hard and it showed tonight. We wanted to finish the season out like I said for coach Gerald and we wanted to finish the season out for ourselves.
“We (made) that positive push.”
Time management was an issue for the Red Foxes at the end with a one-possession game. HHS had the ball and the lead with under a minute to go, but a pair of long shot attempts did not connect. Wilson turned the ball over after the first one, but the second wound up leading to the go-ahead score.
After a timeout, Johnson’s steal and ensuing layup all but ended the game in the Tigers’ favor.
“We’re running our delay game stuff (at the end),” Hartsville coach Justin Johnson said. “The only thing we’ll take there is a layup or free throws. But we made a poor decision and that ended up biting us…twice actually. So at the end of the day, hopefully that’s something we learn from.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids out there – first-year kids out there and sometimes that shows up in certain moments. But I’m proud of this group.”
Outside shooting was a key factor for both teams all night. Ariana Johnson, El Johnson and Janiya Swinton combined to sink six 3-pointers for the Tigers while Kindan Dawson, Brooke Mitchell and Olivia Martin combined to hit from downtown five times.
El Johnson had 12 points for Wilson while Swinton added seven. Dawson led all scorers with 18 and was followed by Martin with 10 and Mitchell with six.
WILSON (46)
Ariana Johnson 17, El Johnson 12, J. Swinton 7, Stigger 4, L. Swinton 4, Harkless 2.
HARTSVILLE (43)
Kindan Dawson 18, Olivia Martin 10, Mitchell 6, Kind 6, Fisher 3.