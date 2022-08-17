With improved numbers, Darlington eager for 1st season in 3A

DARLINGTON, S.C. – There were certainly times last year – and over the past few years – where Raymond Jennings was likely more worried about fielding a full team on Friday nights than W’s and L’s.

This year, the Darlington coach believes his program can finally start making strides to competing on a weekly basis.

“I’m tickled to death; I’m fired up; I’m refreshed,” said Jennings, who enters his fourth season with the Falcons. “…This year I think the difference is we have enough numbers to practice. We were literally two-platooning it (last season) – waiting to see who was going to show up at practice to decide what we were going to do.”

DHS had roughly 44 players or less at any given time last year and the toll that took on the team was obvious as the Falcons went 0-9. This year, however, the number of players has grown to between 60 and 65, Jennings said.

“A lot of unknowns, so we look inward and try to take care of our business,” he said. “Our business was we needed enough numbers; we needed to get stronger; we needed to be more explosive. So those are the things we focused on.

“Whether you’re a fan or not a fan, I look forward to a different product to touch the field this year.”

The added depth also coincides with another big change for Darlington as the team will now compete in Class 3A instead of 4A. The Falcons have gone from Region 6-4A to Region 6-3A, but the competition likely won’t drop off significantly.

The region features recent perennial state contender Camden as well as Crestwood, Lake City, Marlboro County and Lakewood.

“The opponents in this region to me…it’s equivalent from what I hear to the region we came out of,” Jennings said. “We came out of a region that was strong in tradition, deep in the weight room, believed in the weight room, solid coaches.”

OFFENSE

Of the team’s 44 players last season, 15 were freshmen and 18 were sophomores – with only four having the season prior.

So the Falcons return a great deal of experience, Jennings said, it’s just still young experience to go along with a significant group of newcomers as well.

“We’re going to take the athletes we’ve got and try to spread the field and put the other defense in a bind,” Jennings said. “We want to take our shots at running the ball and now I think we’ve got the athletes out there that if they want to stack the box, we’ve got other shots we can take.”

The quarterback position was in competition between a rising freshman and a rising sophomore, Jennings said. But whoever takes the reins will be able to hand off to returning running backs in Davari Wilson and Jamari Wineglass. Calvion Hicks and Nick Jordan could also see time in the backfield, with Jordan seeing time at receiver as well.

The offensive line is young, but has experience across the board from last year with the returns of Shawn Zimmerman, Josh Johnson and Tre’Viyon Johnson to anchor the unit.

DEFENSE

Stopping the run game will be one of the top tasks for DHS, Jennings said, and the Falcons boast a number of players returning that likely will not have to play both sides as much this season.

That should help them take a step forward this season with the experience coming back. Justin Graham, Nydrez Walls and Treyshawn James will man the defensive front.

Linebackers Jershad Kennedy, Steven Williams and Tyleek Redden return with a year under their belts, as does most of the secondary which features Hicks, Nygel McFadden and Justin Gregg.

“We’re going to try to take away what the opposing offense does best,” Jennings said. “We want to be the best against the run we can, the best against the pass and the best at stunting. So when we get an opponent who runs the ball well, we can focus on that part of our game.”

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jennings believes the Falcons’ special teams will be strong with A.J. Melton as a key piece.