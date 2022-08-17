With some dynamic weapons back, Hartsville braces for daunting schedule

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – It was a season of streaks for the Hartsville Red Foxes in 2021.

A tough opening slate right out of the gate saw HHS begin the year 0-3. Jeff Calabrese’s squad rebounded with back-to-back victories to open region play, only to drop back-to-back games right afterwards.

However, the Red Foxes put together a four-game winning streak that carried them all the way to the 4A lower state semifinals before eventually falling to region foe West Florence as Hartsville wound up 6-6 on the season.

“Real proud of our team from last year,” Calabrese said. “We started 0-3 and our kids battled. We had a tremendous game against West Florence there in the quarterfinals and came up a little short, but that’s last year. This year’s a whole new team.

“I really like our team chemistry and I really like how hard they’ve worked in the offseason. Obviously we’ve got a mix between some kids that played a lot of football last year and some kids that have never played varsity football.”

The road back to the playoffs won’t be an easy one with the non-region and region schedules Hartsville has in store. Conway, Camden, Irmo and Dillon are all on the early docket and the perennial challenge of facing Region 6-4A foes West Florence, South Florence, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Wilson remains.

“We decided because you’re so uncomfortable playing the region schedule, we’ve decided to make our non-region schedule just as uncomfortable,” Calabrese said. “The best thing about our conference is that there are great players on every team – there are no weak teams. They’re also very well-coached, so it presents a challenge, but you’re fired up every week ready to go.”

OFFENSE

Hartsville returns around five to six starters on each side of the ball, or at least ones with a lot of experience from last season, Calabrese said.

That includes a number of skill position players from an offense that averaged 36.9 points a game last year.

The big trio of McKendrie Douglas, Carmello McDaniel and J’Shawn Anderson are back with another year of experience under their belts. Douglas threw for 1,279 yards and 10 touchdowns and also ran for 367 yards and two more scores.

McDaniel (1,400 yards, 22 TDs) and Anderson (1,152 yards, 15 TDs) powered HHS’ vaunted running attack and likely provide one of the top 1-2 punches in the state in any backfield.

“You start right there, I mean it’s very nice to have those young men back,” Calabrese said. “They’re tremendous players; they’re tremendous kids.”

Some of the outside weapons will have to be replaced, however, as Roddi Morris (380 yards, 2 TDs) and Jon Flemister (575 yards, 6 TDs) are gone. Jackson Moore, Cole Winburn, Keon Hickson, Aiyon Royal and E.J. Smith are all battling it out for the top spots.

The offensive line has two key returners in Slayton Stokes and Deric Brown. State champion wrestler Jackson Chavis is slated for one of the other slots along with Evan Young and B.J. Coe – who dealt with a foot injury for most of last season.

DEFENSE

HHS’ defense had a rough start to the 2021 campaign, but turned things around as the season progressed.

It was a mixture of experience and youth then, just as it is now. The defensive front is likely to be comprised of first-year starter Jordan Davis, a sophomore, along with Xavier Robinson.

They’ll be flanked by returners Bryson Jacobs, Andrew Edwards and Nolan McInnis. Travion Ross is another newcomer who could see some time as well.

The linebacking corps will be without Alex Hunt, the region’s top defensive player last season, who finished with 111 tackles. He was a mentor to J.D. Allen, who will take over one of LB spots along with fellow senior Thad Anderson who missed all of last year with knee surgery.

Coleman Radcliff and Web Barnes are also vying for time along with Mac Liddle, who Calabrese said was a hybrid safety/linebacker.

The secondary might the defensive strength when Justin Canty, Da'Marion Coe and Treion McFarland in the fold. McFarland led the team with five interceptions and was one of the top tackles with 67.

Jailen Jackson is also in mix.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Rising senior Jahleel Lewis was the go-to extra point and field goal kicker last season and was around 90 percent for PATs, Calabrese said.

Hector Gutierrez-Moran is also back in his kickoff role and could become the team’s punter this season as well.