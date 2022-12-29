 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
featured

Woman charged with assault and battery, 3rd degree, after altercation at Lamar girls' basketball game

  • 0
prep logo

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A 40-year-old woman has been charged with assault and battery, third degree, from a Dec. 13 Lamar High School girls' home basketball game between the Silver Foxes and Lake City. This, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

According to a Wednesday news release from the DCSO:

"On 12/13/2022, Deputies took a report of an incident which occurred that night at the Lamar High School girls' basketball game. There was an altercation on the court involving players and a parent. As a result of an investigation, Jaquetta Pretrice Hicks, 40-year-old B/F was charged with Assault and Battery 3rd Degree. Case is currently pending in Magistrate Court."

According to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center's website, Hicks was admitted Wednesday at 11:34 a.m. and released on bond at 4:55 p.m. that day.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trio of Pee Dee athletes sign

Trio of Pee Dee athletes sign

FLORENCE, S.C. – National Signing Day was held Wednesday across the nation, and a few football players from the Pee Dee made their college choices.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert