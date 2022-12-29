Woman charged with assault and battery, 3rd degree, after altercation at Lamar girls' basketball game

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A 40-year-old woman has been charged with assault and battery, third degree, from a Dec. 13 Lamar High School girls' home basketball game between the Silver Foxes and Lake City. This, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

According to a Wednesday news release from the DCSO:

"On 12/13/2022, Deputies took a report of an incident which occurred that night at the Lamar High School girls' basketball game. There was an altercation on the court involving players and a parent. As a result of an investigation, Jaquetta Pretrice Hicks, 40-year-old B/F was charged with Assault and Battery 3rd Degree. Case is currently pending in Magistrate Court."

According to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center's website, Hicks was admitted Wednesday at 11:34 a.m. and released on bond at 4:55 p.m. that day.