PAMPLICO, S.C. – The fit between Hannah-Pamplico High School and Trey Woodberry has been a seamless one, and it’s easy to see why.

“Most people don’t realize this, but Jamie (Johnson) played for me (at McBee),” Woodberry said of the Raiders’ former football coach and athletic director. “Jamie coached for me at West Florence. We were very similar in what we did offensively and defensively and our practice schedule and stuff.

“So it has not been a big change with that part of it.”

Woodberry, who came on to Johnson’s staff in 2018, now takes over the reins of the program after the former coach’s departure to Darlington.

But with so much familiarity with the players and the program, the transition has been about as smooth as it could have been, Woodberry said.

“We’ve had a lot of energy; a lot of excitement,” he added. “Our numbers have been really good…the kids’ energy has been great, the work ethic has been great…just a lot of spirit and that makes you feel good.”

The Raiders are looking to build on a 4-7 campaign that saw H-P lose six of its games by eight points or less and four by four points or less – including a wild 60-56 loss to Estill in the opening round of the playoffs.

The offense was a strong point as H-P put up an average of 32 points per game. It starts up front, and the Raiders have the luxury of bringing back their entire offensive line – Brandon Cox, Mason Hanna, Avery Stone, Will Faulkenberry and Al Foxworth.

“I think a lot of guys coming back this year is really helpful for us,” Stone said. “We kind of know each other better so that helps us to click – helps the offense to really go in there and do the job.

“…I think this year the O-line is really going to prove something. We’re going to try to keep our quarterback as clean as possible.”

That will be music to Wade Poston’s ears as he returns for his junior year coming off a stellar 2022 campaign. Poston had 118 completions for 1,754 yards and 17 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions. He also ran 87 times for 534 yards and eight more scores.

All-state and North-South receiver Tae Sellers (43 rec., 520 yds., 4 TDs) will be missed along with most of the receiving corps except for J.T. Thompkins, who returns.

With such a young and unproven group, Woodberry said H-P will likely rely more on its ground game and one of the top running backs in the Pee Dee if not the state. Jamarcus Williams earned all-state honors as a sophomore with 211 carries for 2,006 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Defense is where the Raiders struggled in ’22. They gave up an average of nearly 30 points a game overall and an average of almost 34 in their seven losses.

Stone returns as a two-way starter along the defensive line along with Thompkins and Demarion Sparks in the secondary. Freshmen Landon Fennell and Khishaun Brown could provide impact in the secondary and along the line, respectively, with Anthony McNeil stepping into bigger role up front as well.

H-P does return experience at linebacker in Logan Bass and Chris Eldridge, who led the team with 81 tackles, and Jaquann Bryant could likely see time there as well.

“We were a young defense last year,” Eldridge said. “But I feel like the young kids are stepping up (and) producing. They’re learning what to do and getting stronger.

“We’ve just got to make better plays, better tackles. Read our keys.”