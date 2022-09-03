Workforce Appreciation Weekend at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington Raceway introduces the Workforce Appreciation Weekend. The initiative will showcase the NASCAR industry’s appreciation to the American workforce.

“Labor Day Weekend is a NASCAR tradition at Darlington Raceway, so we are proud to partner across the industry for the new Workforce Appreciation Weekend,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway president. “We are grateful to the NASCAR Cup Series race teams for uniting with us to show our appreciation to the American workforce over our traditional Labor Day Weekend of NASCAR racing.”

As part of the initiative, race teams will lead a Workforce Appreciation Honorary Crew Member Program to recognize a deserving employee of their organization over Labor Day Weekend. The recognized crew member will receive the ultimate Labor Day Weekend experience at the track including an invite to the Labor Day Weekend Cookout, serve as an ‘honorary crew member’, guided tour of the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum, worker’s name listed in place of the driver’s name above the right-side door, gift from NASCAR and Darlington Raceway, and more.

Kelli Petrie is the Operations Manager for Worldwide Express. She has 16 years of service to the organization. Through her work, she enables commercial growth of the organization by assisting key senior executives and local field teams on broad strategic initiatives. She is being recognized for her selfless efforts to give her time, talents and commitment to the organization on a daily basis. Kelli has been and continues to deal with cancer. Despite the draining treatments, Kelly continues to be focused on completing her job to her utmost ability.

Cup racer Ross Chastain will honor Petrie on Sunday.

"It's very exciting,” Petrie said. “I'm more of a behind-the-scenes kind of person. So, it's kind of nice to see my name being honored on the race car and everything like that. I was very shocked and very honored to find that out.”

Erinn Rowe is the CEO of Harvest Hope. Harvest Hope is a partner on the No. 41 for Stewart-Haas Racing and is being recognized by the team as part of Workforce Appreciation Weekend. Over the past two-plus years, food banks have been on the frontlines responding to an unprecedented need for food assistance during the pandemic. Harvest Hope is the largest food bank in South Carolina, serving 20 out of 46 counties, including nine in the Pee Dee area.

Cup driver Cole Custer will honor Rowe on Sunday.

"This is such an amazing recognition, and I'm so grateful and thankful for it," Rowe said. "There is a challenge of really addressing food insecurity in South Carolina. And I love that Cole and his team see that and want to recognize us and create this amazing day, and I'm so excited."

By partnering with more than 300 smaller nonprofits throughout the state, Harvest Hope is able to source and distribute over 20 million meals each year. Erinn Rowe, as CEO of Harvest Hope Food Bank, leads the organization’s operations through its three locations in the Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate of South Carolina, and annually helps distribute over 20 million meals to neighbors in need.