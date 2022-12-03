WRs Singletary, Sellers make game-changing plays in South Florence's win

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As Evin Singletary made his way off the field following a late South Florence touchdown, he looked up at the massive blue-and-gold crowd and pointed to his finger.

The one that’s going to have a 4A state football championship ring on it in the near future.

The Bruins captured their first title Saturday with a 57-30 victory over Northwestern at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium −and Singletary and fellow wide receiver Jayden Sellers are big reasons why.

The duo caught nine passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns between them. And nearly every single catch was not only of the highlight-reel variety, but also critical to SFHS’ victory.

“A lot of good catches; a lot of good throws,” Bruins coach Drew Marlowe said. “We did a good job of making explosive plays when we needed to and that was the difference in the game.”

Singletary was on the receiving end of a lot of those. Of his five catches, three went for touchdowns and another went for 46 yards to put the Bruins in scoring position again.

“I think I was just locked in tonight,” Singletary said. “…It feels amazing. Words can’t even describe it.”

His first catch electrified the home crowd and got the scoring started. He capped off SF’s first drive of the game with a sliding catch in the end zone for a 33-yard score.

Singletary followed that with another spectacular sliding catch in the third quarter to give SFHS a first down at the Northwestern 12-yard line. That drive eventually resulted in a key sequence as the Bruins failed on a fourth-down conversion near the goal line, but turned the field position into a safety moments later.

His heavy lifting came in the fourth quarter when he caught a pair of TD passes from LaNorris Sellers to help put the game out of reach. The first was a 7-yard catch in the far right corner of the end zone that Singletary fell down to make – with the ball bouncing on his chest momentarily.

The second was the final score of the night as he ran a fade route on the last throw of LaNorris’ Sellers high school career at South.

“I knew they were going to be big,” Singletary said of the receptions. “They kept telling me just wait, we’re going to take the shots. Just wait, wait…and when they finally did, I just executed.”

He wasn’t the only one as the younger Sellers had a big night as well. He had four catches for 122 yards and two scores – and perhaps the biggest reception of the game.

After the Trojans kicked a field goal early in the fourth quarter to pull within 37-30, South Florence was in danger of going three and out. The Bruins faced a third-and-12 when LaNorris threw a perfect ball over the shoulder of his brother that Jayden pulled in for a 50-yard gain.

That set up a Singletary TD and put SFHS back up by two scores with 8:17 remaining.

“I told my brother to trust me, and he trusted me and put the ball where I could get it,” Jayden said. “…As soon as the play started, I had (the defender) beat.”

He also caught a 31-yard TD pass from his brother in the first quarter and a 39-yarder in the second.

“That’s one of the best feelings,” Jayden said. “Sad it’s going to be my last state championship game with him.”

But the new hardware Singletary and the Sellers brothers are taking home makes that a little bit easier to take.