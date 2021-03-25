Knight Stadium opens as West drops close 1-0 contest to Seahawks

FLORENCE, S.C. — It was, as Alex Shortall said, a near-perfect day for West Florence.

His girls’ soccer team was the first to open play at the newly revamped Knight Stadium on Thursday against perennial region power Myrtle Beach.

West played perhaps its strongest game of the season, but simply could not find the back of the net as the Seahawks managed to escape with a 1-0 victory.

“We played really well — really well,” Shortall said. “...That’s a tough, physical team. They have a lot of speed, a lot of size, a lot of strength. But we passed the ball well. We did what we needed to do, except for find the back of the net.

“...We knew going into it we had to play a near-perfect game to beat them, and we played a near-perfect game and still came up a little bit short.”

The result was disappointing, but not the effort, Shortall said.

“We just played the toughest game they’re probably going to play all year in the region especially, and we took it to them,” he said. “I’ve very happy with how we played.”

