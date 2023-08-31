DARLINGTON, S.C. – Cale Yarborough of Timmonsville bolted into the lead on the 304th lap and fought off the late challenge of David Pearson’s Mercury to win the 24th annual Southern 500 stock car race Monday before a near record crowd of 70,000 spectators.

Yarborough’s Mercury led the pack the majority of the race as he bagged his first major victory in three years.

Pearson became the sport’s fifth million dollar winner as he finished second under the boiling hot Labor Day sun.

The race finished under the sixth caution flag of the day which fell on the 365th lap.

Yarborough collected $21,165 of which $3,400 was in lap money. Pearson, who has never won a Southern 500, received $10,065 for his fifth runner-up finish in the last seven years in this race.

Buddy Baker wound up third despite losing a lap on a caution flag. Richard Petty was fourth, Benny Parsons fifth and Bobby Allison sixth.

“I can’t understand how I last that lap but NASCAR says I lost it so I guess I did,” a disappointed Baker stated after the race.

Pearson, Allison, Petty, Charlie Glotzbach and Baker were all running on each other’s bumper through much of the race. Glotzbach was the first of the six to leave the race when he went out on lap 145 with rear end problems on his Chevrolet.

The first yellow flag fell on lap 51 when a three car spinout occurred between David Sicso in a Chevy, Johnny Barnes in a Mercury and Jim Vandiver in a Dodge. The front runner just missed the accident as Allison and Yarborough went down on the track apron and Pearson went up against the wall in turn four.

When the green flag was dropped on 61, Allison took the lead with Baker and Yarborough on his bumper. Allison held first through lap 80 except for a brief charge into the lead by Glotzbach.

Yarborough got the lead on the 100th lap and took command through three caution flags and a lot of tricky moments of tight squeezes. Cale held a big nine second edge over the closest car when another caution flag fell.

The fourth flag of the day came on lap 272 when Walter Ballard spun out on turn two and the leaders went to pit. When Yarborough came out he found Pearson on his bumper.

Yarborough then made one of his best moves of the afternoon as he charged out front during the pace lap while waiting for the green flag to drop. He edged up just a little to allow another car to block off Pearson and he managed to get a 10 car lead on the second place runner.

Yarborough and Pearson [hit] the green flag and Yarborough’s crew did the job as they got him out in front of the famed Wood’s brothers crew all three times.

It looked as if Yarborough would win going away after taking the lead on lap 304 after a fender tipping incident with Pearson. The caution flag came out with two laps remaining when Henley Gray and another car got hooked up on top of the second turn and spun out down into the infield.

The “Rookie of the Race,” Darrell Waltrip, was crippled on the first lap when his Sta Power Ford had a flat and pushed him into the fourth turn. Waltrip still won the Rookie Award, which is voted on by the press members.

The Bob Colvin Little Guy Award was won by Joe Frasson. This award is given to the driver who is independent (without major sponsor).