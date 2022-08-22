 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUTH FOOTBALL

YMCA flag football registration set to open

FLORENCE, S.C. − Registration for the Florence Family YMCA youth flag football league is set to open next Monday.

Registration will run from Aug. 29-Sept. 25 for boys and girls ages 5-12. The cost is $37 for members and $51 for participants. A $10 late fee will be added after Sept. 26.

The season is scheduled for Oct. 3 - Nov. 14 and will focus on football fundamentals, rules, sportsmanship and having fun.

Parents are needed as volunteer coaches.

For more information please contact Brent Freeman at (843) 665-1234 or bfreeman@florenceymca.org.

