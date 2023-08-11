JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – It was, quite literally, the perfect season for Johnsonville High School for the better part of four months toward the end of 2022.

But the finale left a sour taste in everyone’s mouths. The Flashes fell to Christ Church 42-20 in the 1A state championship game to finish the season with a remarkable but still bittersweet 13-1 record.

“That motivates us real hard,” senior quarterback Malik Shippy said. “That’s what drives us every day. That 42-20 – that didn’t feel good.

“We’re coming back for state this year.”

The motivation is obviously there, but making a return trip will be more of an uphill battle for JHS who will be very “green in spots” according to coach Ken Cribb.

“We’ve got three starters coming back on offense and six on defense,” Cribb said. “We may take our lumps a little early, but hopefully by the end of the year we’ll be a decent football team.”

A key to doing that will be not dwelling on the past and focusing on the present, he added.

“We don’t focus on (last year’s run) much. We just try to get better every day,” Cribb said. “And that’s our goal – do things the right way and try to get better and see what happens by the end of the year.”

Shippy should provide a steadying presence under center along with solid play. The four-year starter threw for 1,272 yards and 14 touchdowns a year ago and also rushed for 281 yards and three more scores.

He’ll be without his main backfield threat, however, as Daquan Burroughs graduated. The all-state and North-South selection had 219 carries for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Flashes.

But they do return the second-leading rusher in Neal Martin, who will likely see a bigger role after having 65 carries for 402 yards and four scores in ’22.

“Daquan was one-of-a-kind,” Martin said. “He taught me a lot, and losing him is going to hurt. We hope to do the best we can to fill those shoes. I think we’ll look pretty good.”

Martin won’t be the only back either as Cribb said there are likely “five or six” players who could see time toting the rock.

“CJ Woodbury is going to get some carries,” he said. “We’ve got a young freshman, Zaghe Davis, that’s shown a lot of promise. We’re going to stick Travis (Wilson) back there a little bit and Jay McFadden, so we’ve got some options.”

The offensive line will be young, though, as just center Taylor Davis, a three-year starter, returns. Bubba Tapia did see playing time there, though.

Looking to add to their offensive punch, Wilson is also likely to see some time at receiver.

He will, of course, also be one of the leaders on defense that returns a good portion from a unit that allowed an average of 11.6 points per game.

The linebacking corps is at full strength with Martin, Landyn Cribb and Taysawn Brown all back. Cribb led the team with 107 tackles while Wilson was second with 90.

That group will aim to bring along some of the younger players across the defensive front and in the secondary − which does see Quandrell Woodberry returning.

“A lot of them were on the sidelines, so they know how the defense (runs),” Wilson said. “I told them we’ve got to be like we were last year or even 10 times better. You’ve just got to work hard for it.”

On special teams, the Flashes boast a rarity in 1A play with a solid place-kicker in senior Reid Baxley – who came through with a number of big kicks during their run to the state final.