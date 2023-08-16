LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Daryl King has been through this more times than he can count.

In 25 years at Lake View (and 16 as head football coach), King has seen the roster turnover many times throughout his coaching career, and 2023 will be similar in that regard.

But like every year, the goal still remains the same for the Wild Gators – who are seeking their 11th state championship overall and second under King (2016).

“Every year we have the same expectations,” he said. “Think about playing for a state championship – that’s what you work for. We don’t set our goal any less than that.

“It’s not feasible that you’re going to get there every year, but we should work hard to try to get there.”

The Wild Gators will have to replace a number of key pieces from last year’s 8-4 squad to do so. Top rusher Marvin Gordon (1,231 yds, 10 TDs) and top receiver Shaheed Dawkins (706 yds., 9 TDs) are gone along with big-play defender Sevon Nichols (73 tackles, 8 sacks).

“We lost a lot of good players from last year’s team – a lot of holes that we’ve got to fill,” King said. “…We’re only returning three starters back on offense, so a lot of holes there and four on defense so that’s seven more. A lot of times around here you count on the same kids to do both sides of the ball, special teams and everything.”

Quarterback is at least one position LVHS has coming bak with experience. Kason Herlong returns after throwing for 1,265 yards and 15 touchdowns a season ago. He has one returning lineman, Chris McGill, and a tight end in Daniel Ray.

Otherwise it’s mostly new starters around him, although some do have playing experience such as Tyrell Foxworth and Luke King. Foxworth saw time in the backfield last year and King is a senior along the offensive line returning from a handful of injuries suffered last year.

“This year, the run game is going to be huge,” the younger King said. “The entire offensive line is going to have to work hard and block hard every play, no matter how tired you get.”

Jayden Ford, Luke Price, Tim Waters and Zydarius Robertson are some of the newcomers who could have an impact on the offensive side of the ball as well.

On defense, Camden Umphries and Foxworth return at linebacker while Ford, DJ Hardee and Tamir Bellmon are all back in the secondary.

“My role is always just keep the other team from catching the ball – plain and simple,” Bellmon said. “Expectations are always the same here. We’ve got some new guys that have put in the work and we’re going to see how far we can go.”

Luke King will anchor one of the defensive line positions as most of the returning starters will play on both sides of the ball.

Special teams are still a work-in-progress, but Robertson is likely to be a factor in the kicking game, coach King said.