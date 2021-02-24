Youngsters lead FMU men in loss to Jaguars

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University freshmen and sophomores combined for 24 points, but the youngsters’ output was not enough to overcome Augusta University as the Patriots fell 57-41 on Wednesday in Peach Belt Conference men's basketball action.
The Patriots (3-10, 3-10) will remain at home for the season finale on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against No. 14 Flagler College. Attendance is limited to 250 and that includes only season ticket holders, FMU students with pre-acquired tickets, and player/staff family members identified on a pre-game pass list. No general admission game-day tickets will be sold.
Sophomore forward Jamal Edmonson came off the bench to lead FMU with nine points and three rebounds. The Ladson native shot 3-of-4 from the field, including a three-pointer, and went 2-of-3 from the charity stripe.
FMU freshman guard Ja’Von Anderson added six points, four rebounds, and two steals, and sophomore forward Darius Dawson followed with six points, four rebounds, and two steals. Patriot freshman 7-foot-0 center Julius Raudonius tallied career-highs of five points and nine rebounds, while sophomore swingman Matthew Lee scored the game's first four points — the first points of his collegiate career.
Augusta (9-6, 7-6) was led by 7-foot-1, 290-pound junior center Tyshaun Crawford with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double, and junior guard Darren Lucas-White with 14 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Sophomore swingman Lee Flenor added a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double of his own.
The Jaguars jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead to start the game. Lee quickly knocked in two baskets to get the Patriots on the board, but poor shooting by Francis Marion let Augusta jump out to a 23-8 lead with 4:39 remaining in the opening half. The Patriots got within 10 thanks to a three-pointer by Dawson, but the Jaguars went into the half leading 26-13.
Augusta held FMU scoreless in the first five minutes of the second half, extending its lead to 23, 36-13. The Patriots answered with a 14-2 run to draw within 11 at 38-27 with 10:43 remaining. Edmonson was responsible for the final six points of that Patriot run. The Jaguars quickly built their lead back up to 21 thanks to a 10-0 run. The margin swelled to 23 with 2:47 left to play, but Francis Marion chipped away at the Jaguar lead in the final two minutes to fall 57-41.
Francis Marion also tallied 13 points off 16 Augusta turnovers.