Youngsters lead FMU men in loss to Jaguars

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University freshmen and sophomores combined for 24 points, but the youngsters’ output was not enough to overcome Augusta University as the Patriots fell 57-41 on Wednesday in Peach Belt Conference men's basketball action.

The Patriots (3-10, 3-10) will remain at home for the season finale on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against No. 14 Flagler College. Attendance is limited to 250 and that includes only season ticket holders, FMU students with pre-acquired tickets, and player/staff family members identified on a pre-game pass list. No general admission game-day tickets will be sold.

Sophomore forward Jamal Edmonson came off the bench to lead FMU with nine points and three rebounds. The Ladson native shot 3-of-4 from the field, including a three-pointer, and went 2-of-3 from the charity stripe.

FMU freshman guard Ja’Von Anderson added six points, four rebounds, and two steals, and sophomore forward Darius Dawson followed with six points, four rebounds, and two steals. Patriot freshman 7-foot-0 center Julius Raudonius tallied career-highs of five points and nine rebounds, while sophomore swingman Matthew Lee scored the game's first four points — the first points of his collegiate career.