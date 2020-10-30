YOUTH SPORTS ROUNDUP: Signups underway for winter tennis, basketball

FLORENCE, S.C. – Signups for the Florence Winter Junior Team Tennis League held at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center are underway with a deadline of Nov. 2.
The league, which is sponsored by Circle Park, begins Nov. 5 and lasts through Dec. 10. Players of all skill levels who are interested do not have to have a team in order to sign up or participate.
Matches are Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced levels for ages 10U, 12U, 14U and both High School Boys and Girls as well.
For more information, contact John Nance at johnkingnance@gmail.com or at 843-610-6647.
More information can also be found at tennislink.usta.com.
Registration for winter youth basketball begins Sunday
FLORENCE, S.C. − The City of Florence Recreation Services and Sports Tourism Department will begin registration for winter youth basketball Sunday and it will run through Dec. 3.
A parent or guardian can sign the participant up online by visiting https://recreation.cityofflorence.com/ParksRec/Home.
Parents can also sign up at our Administrative Offices located at 513 Barnes St. All participants must be signed up by a parent or legal guardian. Each registrant needs to bring a birth certificate if they have never participated in any City of Florence program.
Games will be played at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. Age groups for players will be 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-17. There will be separate girls' teams in the age groups of 9-10 and 11-12. All other age groups will be co-ed play.
Girls' teams will travel to play other teams in towns surrounding the Florence area. Rules are specifically designed by age groups. The groups are based on the age they are as of Sept. 1, 2020.
Anyone interested in volunteering as a coach can register online at https://recreation.cityofflorence.com/ParksRec/Home or stop by the City of Florence Recreation Administrative Offices located at 513 Barnes St.
All coaches must be certified under the National Alliance of Youth Sports (NAYS) and approved by the City of Florence Recreation staff.
If you have any questions, please contact Tim Wilson at (843) 665-3253.
