YOUTH SPORTS ROUNDUP: Signups underway for winter tennis, basketball

FLORENCE, S.C. – Signups for the Florence Winter Junior Team Tennis League held at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center are underway with a deadline of Nov. 2.

The league, which is sponsored by Circle Park, begins Nov. 5 and lasts through Dec. 10. Players of all skill levels who are interested do not have to have a team in order to sign up or participate.

Matches are Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced levels for ages 10U, 12U, 14U and both High School Boys and Girls as well.

For more information, contact John Nance at johnkingnance@gmail.com or at 843-610-6647.

More information can also be found at tennislink.usta.com.

Registration for winter youth basketball begins Sunday

FLORENCE, S.C. − The City of Florence Recreation Services and Sports Tourism Department will begin registration for winter youth basketball Sunday and it will run through Dec. 3.

A parent or guardian can sign the participant up online by visiting https://recreation.cityofflorence.com/ParksRec/Home.