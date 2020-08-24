Youthful, inexperienced Florence Christian squad looks to gel quickly

FLORENCE, S.C. – Among the list of teams that could have used a traditional offseason schedule of scrimmages and practices, Florence Christian School ranks near the top.
The Eagles, who were SCISA 2A state semifinalists in 2019 and state champions the year before that, return to the gridiron without 18 of those players – including 14 starters – as they get set to open the season Friday at Dillon Christian.
FCS will take the field with a roster comprised of two seniors and 22 underclassmen.
“We’re exciting to finally be able to get a game under our belts, but on the coach’s side a little nervous to go into the first game after not seeing a few scrimmages and not having any of that on film,” Eagles coach Neil Minton said. “So that’s going to be a lot different.
“…We’re very, very young. I think we’ve got three starters back on offense and two on defense, so it’s a very different team. It’s a learning process and it’s going to take some time.”
The Eagles won’t have much time to adjust as their region slate begins Sept. 4 in the newly revamped SCISA Region 2-2A. They play Pee Dee Academy and Williamsburg Academy back-to-back weeks before returning to non-region games.
In the meantime, FCS will have to have its young players pick things up quickly in order to be where they want to be by season’s end, Minton said.
“We want to see improvement and at the same time develop depth,” he said. “We’ve got to see what kids can do. We’ve just got to see who can get on the field and make plays. It’s hard to do that in practice. You can kind of have an idea, but it’s not the same until you can get into a game and start making adjustments and see how the kids are going to play.”
The biggest question marks for the Eagles come along the offensive and defensive lines, which return just three starters between them. Senior Jackson Gray (6-foot-4, 263 pounds) is a two-way starter with three years experience on the OL and four on the defensive side. He’s joined there by junior Micah Pittman (6-0, 311) who returns at defensive tackle.
“If he and Jackson are playing as well we need them to, it gives us a chance to get better on defense,” Minton said. “We really need them to step up and hold their own in terms of helping stop the run game, then we have a good chance to improve.”
On the other side, FCS will have to see who fits best where as they look to reestablish the physical run game that’s become a staple under Minton.
“We’ve been a physical, power-run team for a long time, and we’re not going to throw that out the window because we’re a little bit smaller with a little bit less experience,” Minton said. “But we are going to spread it out more. We feel like we’ve got some guys who can run and catch and we’ve got a quarterback who can make the throws and make the reads.”
Senior signal-caller Robbie Jordan returns for his final year. Jordan threw for 1,181 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and will have one of his main weapons back in RB/WR Ethan Kelly. Kelly rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 10 scores in 2019 and also caught three TD passes.
“It’s important to have a guy like Robbie on the field that can really help our young guys be in the right place and be a leader,” Minton said. “He’s a three-year starter and he’s quarterbacked a state championship team, so he’s been there and done it before. He knows what we need from him.”
Minton is also looking for 6-4 sophomore receiver Emekah Johnson to be a playmaker as well along with a trio of brothers who are newcomers to the program. Juels Huntley and Juw-El Huntly are likely to see time at wideout and in the secondary while Jeremy Huntley could be one of the new pieces at running back and linebacker.
