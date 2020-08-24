Youthful, inexperienced Florence Christian squad looks to gel quickly

“We want to see improvement and at the same time develop depth,” he said. “We’ve got to see what kids can do. We’ve just got to see who can get on the field and make plays. It’s hard to do that in practice. You can kind of have an idea, but it’s not the same until you can get into a game and start making adjustments and see how the kids are going to play.”

The biggest question marks for the Eagles come along the offensive and defensive lines, which return just three starters between them. Senior Jackson Gray (6-foot-4, 263 pounds) is a two-way starter with three years experience on the OL and four on the defensive side. He’s joined there by junior Micah Pittman (6-0, 311) who returns at defensive tackle.

“If he and Jackson are playing as well we need them to, it gives us a chance to get better on defense,” Minton said. “We really need them to step up and hold their own in terms of helping stop the run game, then we have a good chance to improve.”

On the other side, FCS will have to see who fits best where as they look to reestablish the physical run game that’s become a staple under Minton.