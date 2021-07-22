Zeigler's run at U.S. Junior Amateur ends

PINEHURST, N.C. – After sinking a 12-foot eagle on the last hole to advance to the round of 16, former Trinity Collegiate School standout Gene Zeigler saw his run at the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship come to end on the final hole of the day Thursday.
Zeigler made par on the 18th hole, but Luke Potter of Encinitas, Calif., made birdie to advance to the final eight at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, N.C.
Zeigler, who will compete for the University of South Carolina this upcoming season, rallied from being two holes down after No. 11 to go 1 up after winning three straight holes, but Potter birdied the final two for the victory.
Potter was the No. 15 seed while Zeigler was No. 34.
It was tough ending after an emotional victory earlier in the day. He defeated Norman, Oklahoma’s Andrew Goodman – the No. 2 overall seed in the – 1 up.
That was an even tighter match as neither golfer’s advantage was more than one the entire day. Goodman took an early advantage when he birdied No. 2 and maintained that lead until Zeigler birdied No. 5.
That was a par-5, which Zeigler dominated throughout the match. He birdied Nos. 9 and 12 before clinching the match with the eagle on No. 18.
Still, it was a tight matchup down the stretch. Zeigler birdied No. 14, a par-4, and was 1 up until the 17th hole when Goodman pulled even with a birdie on the par-4.
That set up the dramatic finish for Zeigler, who has been in top form after a somewhat rough start in the opening round of stroke play. He rebounded from a 5-over 76 on the first day to shoot a 4-under 68 on day two and finish 1 over – good enough to be tied for 28th place and advance to match play.
He followed that with a 2 and 1 win Wednesday over Sihan Sandhu, seeded 31st, to set up Thursday’s showdown with Goodman.