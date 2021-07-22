Zeigler's run at U.S. Junior Amateur ends

PINEHURST, N.C. – After sinking a 12-foot eagle on the last hole to advance to the round of 16, former Trinity Collegiate School standout Gene Zeigler saw his run at the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship come to end on the final hole of the day Thursday.

Zeigler made par on the 18th hole, but Luke Potter of Encinitas, Calif., made birdie to advance to the final eight at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, N.C.

Zeigler, who will compete for the University of South Carolina this upcoming season, rallied from being two holes down after No. 11 to go 1 up after winning three straight holes, but Potter birdied the final two for the victory.

Potter was the No. 15 seed while Zeigler was No. 34.

It was tough ending after an emotional victory earlier in the day. He defeated Norman, Oklahoma’s Andrew Goodman – the No. 2 overall seed in the – 1 up.

That was an even tighter match as neither golfer’s advantage was more than one the entire day. Goodman took an early advantage when he birdied No. 2 and maintained that lead until Zeigler birdied No. 5.

That was a par-5, which Zeigler dominated throughout the match. He birdied Nos. 9 and 12 before clinching the match with the eagle on No. 18.