Stanley, Brackett win QAT Florence Amateur Championships

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Jamie Stanley was not sure if he could play.

The right-handed golfer injured his left thumb right after carding Saturday's second-round 64 to take a 12-stroke lead in the QAT Florence Amateur Championship at Traces Golf Club.

"I three-putted the last hole to shoot 64, and it wasn't that I was mad," Stanley said. "I just threw the ball up and hit it into the woods like I've done a hundred times. And something just popped in my thumb. And now, it's black and blue, and swollen."

But the Darlington native and four-time NCAA Division II All-American carded a 71 in Sunday's final round to win with an overall, record score of 198. Pake June finished second with a 206, followed by Cally Bell (206) and Michael Rials (209).

After winning, Stanley put things in perspective.

"I'm not going to say this one's different; they all matter," Stanley said. "But as you get older, I'm 47, you never know when the next one's going to happen. But this year has been good. I told somebody the other day I'm probably playing better now than I did when I was in college. I don't know why, but it has just happened."

That's impressive, considering Stanley's accomplishments while starring for USC Aiken. With the Pacers, he also won two Peach Belt tournament crowns and was an NCAA Division II regional medalist in 1997. He was also the 1994 NCAA D2 freshman men’s golfer of the year.

But Saturday evening, Stanley was worried about his thumb.

"I iced it down; I went out yesterday afternoon at around 6 p.m. and tried to hit some golf balls, and I couldn't hit anything," Stanley said. "I was kind of bummed out after shooting a 63 Friday and a 64 Saturday, and not even knowing if I'd be able to play the next day. I iced it all night. And this morning, I iced it down again. I still didn't know if I could play. This morning, I hit balls and I couldn't hit them a quarter of what I normally could.

"But as the day went on, I kind of forgot about the thing and was able to hit some good shots," he added. "Today was probably my best day out of the three, even though I shot 63 and 64 in the other two rounds.

What helped Stanley decide to play Sunday was that 12-stroke lead.

"I was telling my girlfriend last night if I had probably a two- or three-shot lead, I probably wouldn't have played because I hurt so bad and it wouldn't have been worth coming back out there and possibly injuring myself further," Stanley said. "That's because I have other tournaments coming up. I just didn't know how I was going to do it.

"Having a 12-shot lead, I was like, 'Let's try to bunt it around and make the best of it,'" he added. "But as the day went on, I forgot about the pain and hit good shots and even birdied the last three holes."

Stanley recorded four birdies Sunday after recording nine in each of the first two rounds.

"I played good and stayed focused and tried to play smart because I knew my limitations," Stanley said. "I didn't want to hit shots over the water or hit it in the water. A 12-shot lead is a big lead. But when you're hurt, 12 shots ain't that much because it could have gone the other way right quick."

QAT FLORENCE AMATEUR WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Denise Brackett

wins 2nd title

Denise Bracket won her second QAT Florence Amateur Women's Championship on Sunday at Traces Golf Club.

She would be the first to tell you there's nothing fancy about her game.

"I'm not a big birdie person," she said. "I'm a par lady."

So much so, Brackett carded two birdies to finish Sunday's final round with a 4-over-par 76. She finished the tournament at 231, 14 strokes better than runner-up, Alla McGillivray.

"I was the shortest hitter," Brackett said. "But I just hit it down the middle and was consistent."

After finishing the first two rounds with scores of 79 and 76, Brackett concentrated on the mental approach to her final 18 holes.

"Just be myself and just try to be calm and keep the ball in play," said Brackett, who has played golf for 25 years.

One of Brackett's birdies Sunday was a 40-foot putt on a par-5 on Creekside.

"I didn't want to do that again when that went in," Brackett said, laughing. "I think I've also made a 50-foot putt, before. But after making that, I just said, "OK, I can do it.'"

Brackett, an Atlanta native, was a tennis person before taking up golf.

"There was a man coming in for business, and he played golf. And I was a tennis player, so we needed to interact with him, so I took up golf lessons so we could have a communication," Brackett said. "And then I fell in love with golf and gave up my tennis."

