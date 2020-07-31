If you want your kids to eat more carrots, try today’s recipe. Growing up, I didn’t like cooked carrots until I had them at a friend’s house. Her Mom cooked them with orange juice and I really liked them. If you are feeding more than three people, double the recipe.
Glazed Orange Carrots
1 lb. fresh carrots, peeled and sliced
1 tablespoon butter
1/8 cup thawed orange juice concentrate
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley, optional
Place 1-in. of water in a saucepan; add carrots. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; Cover and simmer for seven to nine minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain. Melt butter in a large skillet; stir in orange juice concentrate and brown sugar. Add carrots and parsley, if using. Stir to coat. Cook and stir for one to two minutes or until glaze is thickened.
Serves: 3
Source: tasteofhome.com (Internet)
