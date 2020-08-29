ASK PAT: Hamburger Steak

As I promised a while ago, I’m going to be running occasional recipes for only one or two people. Today’s recipe is one of those. Hamburger Steak is for when you want something that is easy but also a step up from just a patty on a bun. This makes 2 generous servings.
Hamburger Steak
¾ to 1 lb. ground round
2 slices bread, finely torn
1 egg, beaten
2 tablespoons red wine
½ cup half-and-half
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
1 (4-oz.) can sliced mushrooms, drained, optional
1 cup beef gravy
Combine the first eight ingredients; mix lightly, and shape into four oval patties. Melt butter in a skillet, and brown patties on both sides. Add mushrooms to patties, (if using) and cook about three minutes. Add gravy and bring to a boil; cover and simmer over low heat for about 10 minutes or until meat is thoroughly cooked.
Serves: 2
Source: Southern Living Cooking for Two
