 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ASK PAT: Hamburger Steak
0 comments

ASK PAT: Hamburger Steak

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

As I promised a while ago, I’m going to be running occasional recipes for only one or two people. Today’s recipe is one of those. Hamburger Steak is for when you want something that is easy but also a step up from just a patty on a bun. This makes 2 generous servings.

Hamburger Steak

¾ to 1 lb. ground round

2 slices bread, finely torn

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons red wine

½ cup half-and-half

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 (4-oz.) can sliced mushrooms, drained, optional

1 cup beef gravy

Combine the first eight ingredients; mix lightly, and shape into four oval patties. Melt butter in a skillet, and brown patties on both sides. Add mushrooms to patties, (if using) and cook about three minutes. Add gravy and bring to a boil; cover and simmer over low heat for about 10 minutes or until meat is thoroughly cooked.

Serves: 2

Source: Southern Living Cooking for Two

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert