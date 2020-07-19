I know that this recipe is good because my daughter has made it and she recommended it to me. It is easy and is ready in 45 minutes. Probably all you have to do is buy the berries and the unsalted butter. When we are able to feed crowds again, this recipe can be doubled and put in a 9 x 13-inch pan.
Mixed Berry Cobbler
3 cups assorted berries
½ tablespoon lemon juice
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup unsalted butter, softened
¾ cup packed light brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 9 x 6-inch rectangular, 8-inch round or any baking dish with 1-to 1 & ½-quart capacity. Place berries in prepared pan. (If there are large strawberries in your assortment, you may want to quarter them.) Drizzle with lemon juice. Whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside. In a medium bowl, beat the last three ingredients until well blended. Mix in the dry ingredients until mixture resembles crumbs. Drop the dough evenly on top of berries. Bake for 30 minutes, or until top is lightly browned and fruit is bubbly.
If all you have is regular salted butter, you can use it, but omit the ½ teaspoon salted listed just above the butter.
