ASK PAT: Shrimp Scampi with Linguine

My husband found today’s recipe online. I am always ready for a new shrimp scampi recipe. We enjoyed this one. The next time I make it, my husband has requested doubling the amount of shrimp. I used one package of frozen shrimp which was only 12-oz.

Drizzle some vegetable oil in a large pot of boiling salted water, add one tablespoon of salt and the linguine, and cook according to the directions on the package. Meanwhile, in another large pan, melt the butter and olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the garlic and sauté for one minute. Add the shrimp, 1 ½ teaspoons of salt, and the pepper and sauté until the shrimp have just turned pink (about 5 minutes), stirring often. Remove from the heat, add the parsley, lemon zest, lemon slices and red pepper flakes. Toss to combine. When the pasta is cooked, drain the cooked linguine and return it to the pot. Immediately add the shrimp and sauce, toss well, and serve. Garnish with parsley if desired.