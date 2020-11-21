 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion advances to lower state final with 21-7 win over Barnwell
0 comments

Marion advances to lower state final with 21-7 win over Barnwell

{{featured_button_text}}

MARION, S.C. — Senior running back Qualiek Crawford rushed for 171 yards on 22 carries along with a pair of touchdown runs to lead Marion to the Class 2A lower state final in a 21-7 win over Barnwell Friday night.

Marion defensive end T.J. Sanders swiped away a fumble recovery and sprinted to a 48-yard touchdown to give the Swamp Foxes a 13-7 lead at halftime. Crawford added a 32-yard TD run for Marion in the opening quarter.

He closed out the game with a 30-yard touchdown run to end the third quarter.

The Swamp Foxes (6-1) will host region foe Andrews at Fox Field at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert