Marion advances to lower state final with 21-7 win over Barnwell

MARION, S.C. — Senior running back Qualiek Crawford rushed for 171 yards on 22 carries along with a pair of touchdown runs to lead Marion to the Class 2A lower state final in a 21-7 win over Barnwell Friday night.

Marion defensive end T.J. Sanders swiped away a fumble recovery and sprinted to a 48-yard touchdown to give the Swamp Foxes a 13-7 lead at halftime. Crawford added a 32-yard TD run for Marion in the opening quarter.

He closed out the game with a 30-yard touchdown run to end the third quarter.

The Swamp Foxes (6-1) will host region foe Andrews at Fox Field at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

