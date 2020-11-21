Marion advances to lower state final with 21-7 win over Barnwell

Marion defensive end T.J. Sanders (80) gets the tackle during Class 2A Playoff action against Barnwell on November 20, 2020.
Marion running back Qualiek Crawford (1) rushed for 171 yards on 22 carries along with a pair of touchdown in a 21-7 win over Barnwell on November 20, 2020.
Amir Thomas (20) gets the sack for Marion during Class 2A Playoff action against Barnwell on November 20, 2020.
Marion’s Quasheed Scott (2) gets the carry during Class 2A Playoff action against Barnwell on November 20, 2020.
Marion’s Amauri Rollins (53) runs the football during Class 2A Playoff action against Barnwell on November 20, 2020.
Marion’s Jamiek Nichols (8) runs the football during Class 2A Playoff action against Barnwell on November 20, 2020.
Marion quarterback Gabriel Cusack (10) breaks on a run during Class 2A Playoff action against Barnwell on November 20, 2020.
The Marion High School cheerleaders perform during Class 2A playoff action against Barnwell on November 20, 2020.
Marion’s William Gurley (22) hits the field for the Swamp Foxes during Class 2A Playoff action against Barnwell on November 20, 2020.
Marion’s Qualiek Crawford (1) and T.J. Sanders (80) celebrate a touchdown during Class 2A Playoff action against Barnwell on November 20, 2020.
Marion quarterback Gabriel Cusack (10) drops back to pass during Class 2A Playoff action against Barnwell on November 20, 2020.
Coach Randall State on the Marion Swamp Foxes host Barnwell during Class 2A Playoff action on November 20, 2020.
The Marion Swamp Foxes battle Barnwell in the second round of the playoffs on November 20, 2020.
Marion linebacker Zy Charles (5) gets ready for game action against Barnwell on November 20, 2020.
The Marion High School marching band performs during Class 2A playoff action against Barnwell on November 20, 2020.
The Marion Swamp Foxes offense during game action against Barnwell on November 20, 2020.
Marion defensive end T.J. Sanders (80) takes a fumble recovery in for a 48-yard touchdown during Class 2A Playoff action against Barnwell on November 20, 2020.
Marion linebacker Ky”Hiem Bethea (32) leads the Swamp Foxes defense during Class 2A Playoff action against Barnwell on November 20, 2020.
The Marion Swamp Foxes sideline after a capping-off a scoring drive in a 21-7 win over Barnwell in the Class 2A playoffs on November 20, 2020.
MARION, S.C. — Senior running back Qualiek Crawford rushed for 171 yards on 22 carries along with a pair of touchdown runs to lead Marion to the Class 2A lower state final in a 21-7 win over Barnwell Friday night.
Marion defensive end T.J. Sanders swiped away a fumble recovery and sprinted to a 48-yard touchdown to give the Swamp Foxes a 13-7 lead at halftime. Crawford added a 32-yard TD run for Marion in the opening quarter.
He closed out the game with a 30-yard touchdown run to end the third quarter.
The Swamp Foxes (6-1) will host region foe Andrews at Fox Field at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
