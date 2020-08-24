Allread’s Corner Grocery store named Best of the Pee Dee

MULLINS, S.C. – Allread’s Corner Grocery store earned recognition recently as the Best Corner Store in the 30th Annual Best of the Pee Dee.

Lana Allread operates the store on Old Nichols Highway.

“It’s kind of surprising but it’s great,” Allread said. “I’m really glad everybody voted me in and I appreciate it. All of us that work here work hard and get up early trying to do what we can for the neighborhood.”

Allread said the big attraction for customers is the location being three miles out from Mullins and Nichols along with being a route towards Lake View.

“It’s been a tradition for a lot of families too over the years that have been loyal to us and I appreciate that too,” Allread said.

The store has been open since 1961.

“My mom and dad started on this lot in another tiny building and she would work during the day while me and my brother would go to school,” she said. “My dad was working with Smith-Rogers Oil Company driving a fuel truck to service homes and tobacco barns and he would come home at 5 p.m. to run it until 10 p.m. for several years.”