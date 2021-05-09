ASK PAT: Taco Pie

Today’s recipe is what I served for Cinco de Mayo last week. I really wanted to try it before I put it in a column. We liked it a lot and it was very quick and easy to do. Hopefully you can save it for next year.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the crescent dough flat on the bottom of a round or square cake pan. Bake according to package instructions. While the crust is baking, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat on the stovetop. Cook the beef until no longer pink. Add the taco seasoning and combine. (The recipe does not say to add any water, so I didn’t.) When the crust is done baking, evenly put the beef on the crust and cover with the cheese. Place back in the oven and bake for another 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Serve with toppings of your choice.