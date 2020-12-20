 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Marion announce trash service changes
0 comments

City of Marion announce trash service changes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARION, S.C. – Marion City officials announced changes to the sanitation service last week.

Marion’s new company for trash services, Capital Waste Services (CWS), is currently working to distribute new garbage cans and dumpsters around the city, according to a press release.

“These cans and dumpsters will replace the ones formally used by AWS,” the release said. “When residents receive their new garbage cans, they’re asked to use the new CWS can for the City of Marion to collect garbage. Routes will remain the same.”

Officials said the old cans residents currently have that were distributed by AWS will be collected the week of Jan. 4. That week, residents are asked to put the old, AWS cans by the street for crews to collect.

“Marion looks forward to a smooth transition with the service provided by CWS, and thanks all residents and business owners for patience in the last few months with the former service provider,” the release said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion’s Favor named DSS Employee of the Month
News

Marion’s Favor named DSS Employee of the Month

MARION, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services’ Employee of the Month Program announced last week the recognition of Pee Dee Region Director Andrea James-Favor being named an Employee of the Month.

Crawford named Marion Police Chief
News

Crawford named Marion Police Chief

MARION, S.C. – City of Marion took week to hire its new police chief. City officials announced the addition of longtime law enforcement officer Maj. Bobby Crawford.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert