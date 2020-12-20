City of Marion announce trash service changes

MARION, S.C. – Marion City officials announced changes to the sanitation service last week.

Marion’s new company for trash services, Capital Waste Services (CWS), is currently working to distribute new garbage cans and dumpsters around the city, according to a press release.

“These cans and dumpsters will replace the ones formally used by AWS,” the release said. “When residents receive their new garbage cans, they’re asked to use the new CWS can for the City of Marion to collect garbage. Routes will remain the same.”

Officials said the old cans residents currently have that were distributed by AWS will be collected the week of Jan. 4. That week, residents are asked to put the old, AWS cans by the street for crews to collect.

“Marion looks forward to a smooth transition with the service provided by CWS, and thanks all residents and business owners for patience in the last few months with the former service provider,” the release said.