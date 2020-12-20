 Skip to main content
DJ Rowell Foundation donates to McLeod Children's Hospital
DJ Rowell Foundation donates to McLeod Children's Hospital

DJ Rowell Foundation donates to McLeod Children's Hospital

The D.J. Rowell Foundation donated backpacks filled with toys to the children at McLeod Regional Medical Center who will be unable to go home for Christmas. D.J. Rowell, holding the stuffed dog, is the founder and namesake of the foundation.

FLORENCE, S.C. — The D.J. Rowell Foundation has made a donation of backpacks to the children's hospital at McLeod Regional Medical Center.

The foundation's founder and namesake, D.J. Rowell, delivered the backpacks to a representative of the hospital Thursday morning. Rowell said the foundation should be seen giving and not giving to be seen.

The foundation operates basketball camps in Marion County over the summers but was unable to do so this year to COVID-19, leaving the foundation with extra funds to donate the children's hospitals.

