MULLINS, S.C. — Marion County Coordinating Council are organizing another drive-thru service produce pick-up in Mullins on Thursday July 23 at 3 p.m.
The Marion County Creating Healthy Food Environments BUILD Health Program in partnership with Pee Dee Community Action Partnership, MUSC Health Marion Medical Center, South Carolina DHEC, Health Care Partners South Carolina, Clemson Extension and Harvest Hope Food Bank connects families with fresh fruit and vegetables.
Hemingway and volunteers have held more than six food drives and will once again be loading up vehicles outside Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Volunteers practice social distancing, dressed in mask and gloves in an effort to provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information call 843-433-8020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.