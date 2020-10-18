Free COVID-19 testing in Marion County for month of October

MARION, S.C. -- Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing for the month of October offers several sites in Marion County. Testing began last week at the Marion County Administration Building parking lot and followed up the next day at MUSC-Marion.

Testing will be held Thursday at the Mullins Recreation Department on Gapway St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MUSC Health Marion Medical Center drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on campus Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Testing returns to the Marion County Administration Building on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Healthcare Partners of South Carolina will host testing the following day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.