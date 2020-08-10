Kiwanis Club of Marion County awards scholarships

MARION, S.C. -- The Kiwanis Club of Marion County announced their graduation class of 2020 scholarship winners last week.
The recipient from Marion High School is Reagan Atkinson. She will be attending The University of South Carolina where she will major in English.
The recipient from Mullins High School is Tenia Sanders. She will attend Claflin University and major in Social Work.
The Kiwanis club is dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. In addition to the “Terrific Kids” program, the annual scholarship is another initiative to fulfill its goal.
The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the annual awards programs at each school, but Kiwanis organizers said they were proud to recognize both Akinson and Sanders for their accomplishments and assist them in fulfilling their college dreams.