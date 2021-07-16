Marion Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Destiny’s Sweets and Snacks

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Destiny’s Sweets and Snacks recently. The new business is located at 332 N. Main Street.

Marion Chamber President, Pam Jordan welcomed the large crowd in attendance and Mayor Ashley Brady thanked owner Michele Washington for investing in Marion.

Bishop Michael Blue was also in attendance commending the new owner on her new endeavor along with her husband John Washington.

Shop hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Destiny’s offers a range of items from chicken salad, sandwiches, hot dogs, fruit cups, cookies, and cakes. For more information call 843-765-3488.