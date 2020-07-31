MARION, S.C. -- The Marion Chamber of Commerce and Historic Marion Revitalization Association held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening for Chop Curbside on 501 N. Main St.
Chop has moved to a permanent brick and mortar location. Starting in 2018 with just one food truck, officials said it was excited to see the expansion happening in town.
Owner Craig Hopkins started with a food truck business that grew to a curbside service and now restaurant.
Popular items include chicken wings in a variety of flavors like Carolina gold, hot and honey barbecue. Chop also serves ribeye steaks, pork chop sandwiches, fish, salads, hot dogs, chili and shrimp plates.
