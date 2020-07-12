MARION, S.C. — Marion City Council approved a face mask resolution at a special meeting on Monday, July 6. Council is doing their part to promote the use of face coverings to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The resolution strongly encourages citizens to wear a mask when in public spaces or outdoors.
“City of Marion ensures that this is the best decision at this time to help lessen the spread of this COVID-19 virus,” the resolution said. “This is an important step to ensuring that we can help the City of Marion residents stay safe and hopefully minimize the spread of COVID-19.”
The resolution encourages citizens to wear face masks inside any building open to the public, engaging in business activities in public commercial or industrial spaces, utilizing public or commercial transportation services or interacting with other people in outdoor spaces.
The next Marion City Council meeting will be on July 14.
The Marion County Administration made a similar announcement recently. Beginning last week, all vendors and anyone visiting (over the age of two) any Marion County owned buildings will be required to wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth. If the building houses county employees, you will also have your temperature screened before you are allowed to enter.
