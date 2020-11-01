Marion County Branch NAACP hosts Community Day

“Lewis Evans volunteered as has been supporting our endeavors,” Hemingway said. “The Marion County Coordinating Council CHFE Program Team was on hands singing up children for the Creating Healthy Food Environment Program. Cynthia Furnace-Lawes also supported and volunteered, she is a candidate for Mullins City Council District 1. Special guest volunteers were the Marion County Branch NAACP Youth Boxing Team and there is forth coming information concerning the initiative to curve violence, bullying and crime in Marion County. These young men and ladies will be working to recruit other children and teens as well as young adults to put away the guns, drugs and other negative attributes to make Marion County Safe and Peaceful. They will trained to box, receive leadership classes, crime prevention classes, drug prevention classes, prayer classes, Bible Study and more.”