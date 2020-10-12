Marion County Chamber welcomes new business

MARION, S.C. -- The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Rustic and More last week, welcoming the new business to the community.

Rustic and More offer handmade rustic furniture and home décor. The business also creates personalized furniture and decor on a per order basis.

The owners are Eddie and Barbara Wise.

Chamber President Gordon McLellan welcomed those attending and thanked owner Eddie Wise for investing in downtown Marion.

Wise thanked everyone for coming and shared information on their handmade furniture and home décor.

Rustic and More is located at 614 North Main Street and store hours are Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.