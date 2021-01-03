Marion County community rallies with generosity during COVID-19 Pandemic

The trio carried multiple loads of boxed lunches prepared by T-Roy’s Restaurant at the MUSC Health Marion Medical Center. Deliveries included stops for the MUSC Mullins Nursing Center, Senior Care of Marion, Marion County EMS and dispatchers.

Atkinson said feeding the employees were an important team effort and that the group wanted to do something.

“It feels good because these workers are on the frontline,” Atkinson said. “They’re the ones putting their lives on the line like our police officers do on a daily basis.”

Wallace said he also thinks the county is handling the public health concern.

“I think we’re doing well and the community has stuck together,” Wallace said. “Everybody is working together and we’re going to get through this thing together.”

Williams said it feels great to play a role.

“Our healthcare providers are on the frontline to save others and it’s a noble thing to do,” he said. “They enjoy doing it because they love taking care of people. This is a very unusual circumstance that we’re dealing with and it’s a huge sacrifice. We just wanted let them know how much we appreciate them.”