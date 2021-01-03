Marion County community rallies with generosity during COVID-19 Pandemic

MARION, S.C. – The Marion County rallied with generosity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that put a halt to local government meetings, students in classrooms and dining in restaurants.
Marion County Coordinating Council responded soon as the shutdowns began in Marion and distributed more than 300 boxes of food for senior citizens outside their office. The Marion County Creating Healthy Food Environments program bridged health care and a nutrition network in order to decrease food insecurity in the area, connecting families with fresh fruit and vegetables.
Marion County Coordinating Council Chairman Rev. Marvin Hemingway held distributions throughout the county for several months.
“We have been giving fruits and vegetables to all the citizens of Marion County to try and keep them healthy during this pandemic,” Hemingway said. “We want to keep the community healthy and show we care. Our program is not only about feeding our senior citizens but trying to provide for our youth as well.”
Hemingway along with several volunteers provided drive-thru service produce pick-ups to supply others in need, giving-away boxes of food to more than 1000 people.
Meanwhile, Rep. Lucas Atkinson, Sen. Kent Williams and Sheriff Brian Wallace treated more than 500 healthcare workers to lunch as a thank you for their service treating others in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The trio carried multiple loads of boxed lunches prepared by T-Roy’s Restaurant at the MUSC Health Marion Medical Center. Deliveries included stops for the MUSC Mullins Nursing Center, Senior Care of Marion, Marion County EMS and dispatchers.
Atkinson said feeding the employees were an important team effort and that the group wanted to do something.
“It feels good because these workers are on the frontline,” Atkinson said. “They’re the ones putting their lives on the line like our police officers do on a daily basis.”
Wallace said he also thinks the county is handling the public health concern.
“I think we’re doing well and the community has stuck together,” Wallace said. “Everybody is working together and we’re going to get through this thing together.”
Williams said it feels great to play a role.
“Our healthcare providers are on the frontline to save others and it’s a noble thing to do,” he said. “They enjoy doing it because they love taking care of people. This is a very unusual circumstance that we’re dealing with and it’s a huge sacrifice. We just wanted let them know how much we appreciate them.”
Rev. Larry Williams and the Healing Soldiers of War Ministry unloaded supplies in a donation to more than a dozen first responder agencies outside Tabernacle of God Ministries.
Williams said 332 kits were given in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mullins native Marcus D. Howard, founder of the Pee Dee Mobile Farmers Market, also organized service giving back to his community with the Pee Dee Mobile Farmers Market. The event featured the distribution of more than 300 boxes.
Marion County School District officials introduced a Modified Instructional Plan, providing Learning Packets along with a remote learning daily schedule for all students during the closure. Virtual Learning has now become common-place. Both Mullins and Marion high school held outdoor graduations in June 2020.
On the business front, 2020 was a banner year for Marion County.
Marion County hauled-in nine job announcements in the past two years. In a year the county reported record low unemployment, the area followed up with five announcements. It was the most of the any county in the nine counties in the NESA (North Eastern Strategic Alliance) region. In 2020, Marion County did it again with another four job announcements.
“I’m ecstatic about the recent job announcements,” Marion County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Julie Norman said.
Nine industrial buildings have been sold in the county the past two years, totaling more than two million square-feet of space and $12 million in real estate sales, she said.
COVID-19 resulted in the loss of the baseball and softball season. However, the Marion Lady Swamp Foxes were just in time to win the SCHSL Class 3A lower-state championship with a 54-40 win over May River. First-year coach Crasten Davis and the Lady Swamp Foxes finished the season state runner-up in the Class 3A state final against Keenan at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena.
Despite Marion County School District athletics being unable to return to spring practices and have a nearly two-month late start for football, the season was a success.
Pee Dee Academy football ran off a 7-0 record on the season losing the region title in the regular season finale.
The Marion Swamp Foxes’ 36-33 victory over Andrews in an SCHSL Class 2A lower-state championship game punched their ticket to their first state championship game since 1987.
Two teams did capture a state championship and that was the Mullins Recreation Department 10-year-old all-star basketball team and 17-year old all-star squad. The players displayed their championship medals on their visit to City Hall following their 39-37 win in the championship game against Abbeville at the tournament in Pickens.