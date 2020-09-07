 Skip to main content
Marion County Performing Arts and Science Academy show appreciation for supporters
Marion County Performing Arts and Science Academy show appreciation for supporters

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Performing Arts and Science Academy director Justine Roberts and her staff thanked supporters for partnering to help the organization feed hundreds of children during the summer.

Roberts said the Summer Feed Summer Program provided healthy meals to youth throughout Marion County and the surrounding areas.

“We have provided more than 50,000 meals from June to August,” Roberts said. “I wanted to say thank you to my staff and local businesses Subway, Walmart, Industrial Solution & Supply, Little Caesars Pizza, Big John’s Grill and Performance Food Services.”

Roberts said the mission is no child goes hungry. “My goal is to continue to with federal programs that will allow me to partner with organizations and local businesses to bring revitalization to the county, help create more jobs and sustainability.”

PASA hosted a virtual summer camp for children ages 8 to 14 years of age. The classes consisted of ELA, reading, science, math, dance, art, music and fitness.

Through the Summer Feed Summer Program (SFSP), PASA provided free breakfast and lunch at various sites within Marion County. Roberts thanked coordinator Monica Mazone and team leader Joann Minder for successful serving safe meals through a pandemic.

Roberts said PASA will continue to provide meals for the virtual learning program.

For more information call 843-433-8131 or 843-765-3330 or email performingartsacademy@hotmail.com.

PASA Summer Feed Summer Program sites:

1. Grices’ Recreational Center in Marion

2. Jimmy Court in Marion

3. Marion County Public Library in Marion

4. 214 Jefferson Road in Mullins

5. Anita Reed Learning Center in Mullins

6. Sellers Library Resource Center in Sellers

