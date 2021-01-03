Marion County public servants among notable deaths in 2020

Jo Sanders – Mullins City Councilwoman Harriet Jo Sanders died at the age of 78 on June 19, 2020. Sanders served 14 years on council and was re-elected on Nov. 2018. Born in Oklahoma, Sanders lived in Mullins for more than 40 years. She was the owner and operator of Ohara’s Restaurant Bed and Breakfast for the past 25 years. Sanders responded in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence feeding S.C. State Guard Engineer Detachment, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, National Guard, Department of Transportation and volunteers as they assessed damage in the area. Sanders served Mullins City Council District 2 and was a long time member of the Recreation Department Committee. She played an active role in the community and also shared her story as cancer survivor.

William Penn Troy – Former Marion County Councilman William Penn Troy, Sr. died at age 76 on August 15, 2020. On March 14, 1973, he opened Troy's Funeral Home in Mullins. The 1963 Palmetto High School graduated remained in his hometown as a longtime businessman and public servant. Troy was a embalmer and funeral director that also expanded his business to Loris. Troy served four terms on Marion County Council and also a stint on the local school board. He and his wife Pastor Vivian Wilson Troy also contributed more than 20 years of service in the community through Bethel Word Ministry. Troy was known for his generosity helping others and contributing to fundraisers, including chicken bog dinners. The father of three sons even taught them the business, which they carry-on today.