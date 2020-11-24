Marion County Sheriff’s deputy balances work, motherhood and volunteering

“They supported me 110 percent,” she said. “They helped me find a new home and rebuild myself.”

Herring said during the storm, deputies were also out supporting the community helping others.

Wallace himself was helping several victims trapped due to rising flood waters at Nichols Town Hall, remaining with them overnight until high-water rescue vehicles arrived.

“During that time it was about helping our citizens and helping our community,” Herring said. “The donations soon came, and it was a blessing for people, because even the small things matter.”

Herring said it was a flashback experience working another more than 20 days straight due to Hurricane Florence in 2018. Her home was spared, but with flooding once again in Nichols and having family in town, it was another anxious moment for emergency responders.

“It doesn’t stop me,” she said. “It makes me want to press harder.”

Herring said she will continue to go the extra mile to volunteer.

“I just love to give back,” she said. “I’ve been given so much, especially when you lose everything that you have and how people give to not only me but my daughter as well. It’s just my way of helping others.”