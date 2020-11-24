Marion County Sheriff’s deputy balances work, motherhood and volunteering

MARION, S.C. – Rhiannon Herring, a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, has worked 17 years with the agency but doesn’t recall what sparked the interest to join.
She does know she loves the job along with raising a 5-year-old while doing her part to volunteer in the community.
“It is a full-time job being a parent and, of course, having a full-time job,” Herring said. “I just take it day-by-day and have a big support group in my family. Not only do I have a family that’s a village, but I have friends that are my village as well.”
Herring said she loves her community.
“I love my area, and I’ve been here all my life,” she said.
Herring can be seen representing the department for numerous community activities ranging from National Night Out, Christmas shopping with children, giving out school supplies and supporting benefit rides.
She can also be found spending time with her daughter. Anna Drew Herring is attending kindergarten at Latta Elementary, and she is an avid dancer, taking classes at the Emmalyn Davis School of Dance.
Rhiannon Herring is passionate about helping benefit rides such as the Cycle to the Sea benefit ride from Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Myrtle Beach to raise funds and awareness for the Adaptive Sports and Adventure Program at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Rehabilitation. Participants use hand-cycles, tandem bikes and road bikes in a 180-mile course.
“They are awesome,” she said. “Most of the participants are paraplegic. They stop at certain areas along the way and spend the night here in Marion County. They ride through here to Horry County.”
Herring said she tries to make sure her schedule is clear for the annual event. She also supports the Miracle League to help coach in the softball program that gives children and adults with special needs the opportunity to play outdoors.
“You get out there and play buddy ball,” she said. “It’s a blessing to watch them get the chance to have that time. I met a 7-year-old in Gresham, and talking with his mother was able to get him over to Florence to play Miracle League. I went over and was his buddy, giving him his own bat and glove, and he had a blast.”
Herring said working at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office also provides opportunities to help the public.
“Our sheriff, Brian Wallace, is wonderful,” she said. “He is a big supporter in the community, and he is a big family supporter.”
Herring lost her home, car and belongings due to flooding from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Those traumatic moments remain in her thoughts today, but she credits Wallace and co-workers with overcoming the obstacle. She even managed to work 21 consecutive days assisting with the Marion County Emergency Operations Center.
“They supported me 110 percent,” she said. “They helped me find a new home and rebuild myself.”
Herring said during the storm, deputies were also out supporting the community helping others.
Wallace himself was helping several victims trapped due to rising flood waters at Nichols Town Hall, remaining with them overnight until high-water rescue vehicles arrived.
“During that time it was about helping our citizens and helping our community,” Herring said. “The donations soon came, and it was a blessing for people, because even the small things matter.”
Herring said it was a flashback experience working another more than 20 days straight due to Hurricane Florence in 2018. Her home was spared, but with flooding once again in Nichols and having family in town, it was another anxious moment for emergency responders.
“It doesn’t stop me,” she said. “It makes me want to press harder.”
Herring said she will continue to go the extra mile to volunteer.
“I just love to give back,” she said. “I’ve been given so much, especially when you lose everything that you have and how people give to not only me but my daughter as well. It’s just my way of helping others.”
Herring now looks forward to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office fifth annual Shop with a Cop event that treats nearly 100 children to a Christmas shopping spree at Walmart. She also donates toys and clothing in support of the Department of Social Services.
“It’s just a blessing to see the smiles on their faces and hear the stories that they tell us,” she said. “It’s a feeling that you can’t explain to know they’re going to experience the happiness and joy of the holiday.”
