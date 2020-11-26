Marion County sheriff’s deputy balances work, motherhood and volunteering

“They are awesome,” she said. “Most of the participants are paraplegic. They stop at certain areas along the way and spend the night here in Marion County. They ride through here to Horry County.”

Herring said she tries to make sure her schedule is clear for the annual event. She also supports the Miracle League to help coach in the softball program that gives children and adults with special needs the opportunity to play outdoors.

“You get out there and play buddy ball,” she said. “It’s a blessing to watch them get the chance to have that time. I met a 7-year-old in Gresham, and talking with his mother was able to get him over to Florence to play Miracle League. I went over and was his buddy, giving him his own bat and glove, and he had a blast.”

Herring said working at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office also provides opportunities to help the public.

“Our sheriff, Brian Wallace, is wonderful,” she said. “He is a big supporter in the community, and he is a big family supporter.”